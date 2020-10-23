Mumbai Indians took the field against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Friday without their captain Rohit Sharma. In his stead, allrounder Kerion Pollard is leading the defending IPL champions. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live CSK vs MI Cricket Score Live Updates Online Match 41 Sharjah: Boult, Bumrah Strike Early; Mumbai Spoil Chennai's Start in Sharjah

Rohit has sat out the high-profile match due to a hamstring injury he suffered during MI’s last match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. Also Read - KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy XI Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 42 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM IST October 24 Saturday

In a statement issued before the CSK game, Mumbai Indians said, “Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing.” Also Read - CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 41 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 23 Friday

“Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI,” the statement added.

Pollard has taken over the leadership duties from Rohit.

“Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight,” the statement said.

MI have won six of their nine matches so far and are on course to making the IPL playoffs.

“We want to qualify to the playoffs first and we still have to come out and play good cricket,” stand-in captain Pollard said during the toss after opting to bowl first.

“We have spoken about areas we need it improve and we want to execute them in the middle tonight. Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully he will be fit soon and take the captaincy,” he added.

In place of Rohit, left-hander Saurabh Tiwary has made the playing XI.

After tonight’s match, MI will next play Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.