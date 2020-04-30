Former South Africa spinner Imran Tahir revealed former India captain MS Dhoni always makes it a point to send a special message to his son Gibran on his birthday and maintains a personal bond with his family. Tahir also heaped rich praise on the CSK captain Dhoni, calling him a great human being and a wonderful skipper. Also Read - England And Wales Cricket Board Postpones The Hundred Until 2021 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

With no cricketing action around the globe taking place, Tahir took out time to indulge in a live YouTube chat with CSK chat show anchor Rupha Ramani. During the conversation, the 41-year-old Tahir said his son Gibran will relish the time he spent with Dhoni after growing up. CSK anchor showed Imran a photo of Dhoni playing with Tahir’s son from the last IPL season. Also Read - Ravi Shastri And Co. Share Tricks of Trade With NCA Coaches to Discuss Future Roadmap Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

“It was a very special moment for my son. Very grateful to Mahi bhai. You know what a wonderful guy he is and what a wonderful captain he is. He is also a great human being. That inspires me more about him and his family,” the veteran spinner said during the chat. Also Read - Michael Holding Wants Cricket Administrators to Introspect Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says Use The Pause Button to Look Within The Game

Tahir said every time he turned up for Chennai Super Kings it gave him goosebumps and the family atmosphere in the IPL team is something which he has never got anywhere else. “Every game I played for CSK gave me goosebumps, a really special feeling about it…we play so well as a team.”

MS Dhoni with Imran Tahir and his son at Pune airport..

Simplycity ✅✅😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ueTc4V6yJ3 — FARAZ INDIA WALE ᶻᵉʳᵒ (@FarazIndiaWale) May 3, 2017



“We just try to play as hard as we can and win as many games as possible for CSK, enjoy each other’s success and that’s what makes Chennai such a special team,” the Lahore-born spinner said about the three-time IPL winner.

Tahir, who joined the Dhoni-led team in 2018, said the day he put on the CSK cap was one of the special moments of his life.

“The day I put on the Chennai Super Kings cap was one of the special moments of my life. I never knew I was going to be around special people and (be part) of a special squad,” he added.

Tahir, the winner of the purple cap (prize for highest wicket-taker in IPL) in 2019 season, said the family atmosphere in the team makes it special.

“It’s a family really, and I never really felt that in any other franchise anywhere. It’s very special, not just to me but close to my family’s heart as well. My son always sings the CSK song when he is at the ground and when I am playing for Chennai. He just loves it,” he added.

The 2020 IPL season, scheduled to begin on March 29, has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.