Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is looking forward to the IPL 2020 where he will team up with New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult. Like other India cricketers, the T20 league will be Bumrah's first competition since March this year when the coronavirus lockdown resulted in all cricket events being either postponed or called off.

"When you play for a successful franchise, expectations will always be there. We have a very good team. There's Trent Boult that I'm looking forward to bowling with. Mumbai Indians have always looked to raise the bar," Bumrah told The Times of India.

Once the lockdown was enforced, Bumrah took a complete break from cricket for almost 15-20 days before resuming work out. Then, once the lockdown was partially lifted, he began practising with a focus on figuring out where he has been lacking.

“Once the partial lifting of lockdown happened, whatever access I had to an open ground, I made use of it – except there would be nobody else. So, it was like a small kid playing alone in a park. A month of bowling on a single wicket can teach you a lot of things,” he said.

The 26-year-old, counted among the world’s finest fast bowlers of the current generation, says the lockdown period helped him realise his love for cricket.

“You tend to think more about how you’re running in, the angles at which your arm is coming down, sticking to a line, etc. For instance, figuring things that were not going for me, working on them, going back to a lot of basics. Bowling stump to stump can sound boring but it’s a great teacher. Bowling yorkers without a batsman facing it. Basically, just enjoyed doing these things. Lockdown made me realise how much I enjoy playing this game,” Bumrah said.

After IPL, Bumrah will gear up for the highly anticipated tour of Australia where India are scheduled to play in a four-Test series – part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Bumrah played a vital role the last time Indian team was on Australian shores as they won a historic first ever Test series in the country. When we went there the last time, it was a challenging tour and a very special feeling given the result. One very important reason why any cricketer always looks forward to touring Australia is that you know nothing will come easy,” he said.