Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav continued his excellent form this IPL season as he scored yet another match-winning knock to all but seal a playoffs berth for his team. Chasing 165 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Surya was the fulcrum around which MI innings revolved as he struck an unbeaten 79 off 43 as they overhauled the target with five wickets in hand.

The 30-year-old hit the winning run via a boundary as MI opener up a two-point lead at the top taking their overall tally to 16 points from 12 matches.

Surya has been hitting the headlines with his consistent performances for the defending champions. He has so far made 362 runs at an average of 40.22 including three half-centuries.

His latest knock drew praises from current and former cricketers on Twitter.

Class inn yet again @surya_14kumar hope selectors are watching him play😉.. well played @mipaltan @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 28, 2020

Surya Kumar Yadav should’ve been on the flight to Australia. For the T20i series. #MI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 28, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav is a serious player! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 28, 2020

India’s Mr.360 @surya_14kumar proper knock brother! Keep showing your quality – look great in Blue BTW 😜 #MIvsRCB — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 28, 2020

What a knock by @surya_14kumar! Don’t know what else he can do to wear the national colours! Brilliant knock a treat to watch and hope to see you do the same in the Indian colours soon! #MIvsRCB #IPL — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 28, 2020

More recently, he was in the news after not making the cut in any of the India squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. Several former and current cricketers questioned his exclusion with the legendary Dilip Vengsarkar advising BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to ask selectors why they had not selected Surya.

“I’m astounded at the omission of Surya, who is currently one of the most talented batsmen in the country, from the teams selected for the Australian tour. As far as sheer potential is concerned, I can compare Surya with the best in the Indian team. He has scored runs consistently. I don’t know what else he has to do to merit a place in the Indian team,” Vengsarkar told the Times of India.

“A batsman is at his peak from the age of 26 to 34. and I feel Surya is at the peak of his career. If form and fitness is not the criteria, then what is it? Can anybody explain? With Rohit out of the team due to injury, Surya should have been there to strengthen the middle order. BCCI president Ganguly should question the motive behind dropping Surya,” he added.