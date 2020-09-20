Rajasthan Royals will be without Jos Buttler for their IPL 2020 season opening clash on September 22 when they face three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Buttler is in the middle of a mandatory quarantine period after having arrived in Dubai with his family. Also Read - LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Match 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Shaw, Dhawan Fall; Shami Double Rattles Delhi

Buttler was part of England-Australia limited-overs series in the UK. He arrived for the IPL in a separate flight unlike other English and Australian cricketers who were flown in a special chartered flight together.

"I'm unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I'm going to be doing my quarantine period because I'm here with my family – which is great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family out here," he revealed during a live video from the official RR Instagram account.

Buttler is happy to have his family alongside for the event since the cricketers and other stakeholders will remain cut-off from the world as part of a bio-secure bubble to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’ll be a huge help in lockdown having my family here with me,” the wicketkeeper-batsman said.

Earlier, BCCI reduced the mandatory quarantine requirement from six days to 36 hours for cricketers arriving from UK as they were already part of a bi-secure bubble while taking part in a T20I and ODI series.

RR though are still sweating on the availability of their star allrounder Ben Stokes who is with his ailing father in New Zealand. Stokes’ father has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

But in an encouraging sign for the winners of the inaugural season, Stokes has began training in New Zealand.

The 29-year-old, if available, will still miss a part of RR’s campaign as he will have to complete mandatory quarantine period apart from passing three COVID-19 tests as well.

RR will begin their campaign against CSK who defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on Saturday.