Under a new leader, Kings XI Punjab will hope for change in their fortunes this IPL season in the UAE. KL Rahul will be handling his first ever major captaincy role as he hopes to take the franchise to their maiden league title.

At the inaugural season in 2008, they made the semifinals after a superb performance in the league stage where they finished second. Since then, they have just once made the semis/playoffs with their best result coming in 2014 when they finished as the runners-up in a high-scoring summit clash with Kolkata Knight Riders.

KXIP will start their season against Delhi Capitals on September 20 before taking on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore four days later. They will play their final league match against Chennai Super Kings on November 1.

Rahul has said he has learned and observed from the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Kohli who are the captains of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. He hopes to imbibe their best qualities and plot a turnaround for the team that finished sixth in the league stage last season after eight defeats and six wins from their 14 matches.

Below are their complete fixtures for the upcoming season

September 20, 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

September 24, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

September 27, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

October 1, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 4, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 8, 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 10, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 15, 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

October 18, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 20, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 24, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 26, 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

October 30, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

November 1, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 3:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

KXIP Full Squad

KL Rahul (captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh