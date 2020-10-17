In his first game as the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Eoin Morgan had to endure an eight-wicket defeats at the hands of defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2020 match on Friday night. KKR installed the England world cup winner as the new captain after Dinesh Karthik decided to step aside following a mixed start to the season. Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs RCB in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 33

Pat Cummins scored his maiden IPL half-century to drag KKR to 148/5 after opting to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. They were struggling at 61/5 when big-hitter Andre Russell was removed by Jasprit Bumrah in the 11th over. Also Read - RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 33 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST Saturday, October 17

It was then that Morgan and Cummins joined forces to take the team to a respectable total with their unbroken 87-run partnership for the sixth wicket. However, MI eased to the target at the cost of just two wickets, chasing it down in 16.5 overs. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma Feels Teams Batting Second Will Win Most Games Now

“We weren’t even at the races today. We got a score to bowl at in the end, but the way Mumbai got off, it was tough to stop them,” Morgan said after the match. “We have a lot of experience in numbers four, five and six. Given the match-ups, we are trying to play our best hand there. Today it didn’t make that much of a difference. We were all in early.”

“So full credit to them (MI), they played really well and we have got a lot of lessons to learn, particularly with the bat today. The guys fought hard with the ball, but not just enough runs on a wicket like that,” he added.

This was KKR’s fourth defeat of the season in eight matches but they remain static at the fourth spot in the points tally. They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a day match on Sunday.