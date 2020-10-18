India batting legend Virender Sehwag wants Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill to be a bit more aggressive as far as his batting goes in the Powerplay as he’s a bit conservative which is denying them good starts. Unless the youngster improves upon his strike-rate, Shewag recommends, he should be demoted in the batting order. Also Read - MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match 36 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sunday, October 18

Gill has been KKR's top leading run-getter of the season so far with 275 runs from eight innings but his strike-rate of 116.5 is the lowest among his teammates who have scored at least 100 runs so far.

"Shubman Gill has had many opportunities and now the time has come for KKR to tell him to be a bit more aggressive in the powerplay and if can't, bring him down in the batting order and send someone else up. If you are to win, the start needs to be good. If the foundation is not laid properly, you can't build a solid innings on it," Sehwag told cricbuzz.

KKR have made a mid-season captaincy change with Eoin Morgan taking over the reins after Dinesh Karthik decided to step away following a spate of mixed results. However, Morgan’s first game resulted in an eight-wicket thrashing from Mumbai Indians.

Sehwag reckons KKR haven’t given their cricketers freedom to express themselves and that’s why they look like a ‘bits-and-pieces’ team

“Everyone should be given a free mind to play and express themselves on the field because this team is currently looking like a bits-and-pieces side,” he opined.

He also advised them to zero in on 13 players and back them to do the job in the remained of the tournament.

“It is very important for a captain to understand what his team did wrong and what the team did right. There are always positives to take out from a game, which is what KKR need to do. The team management is required to decide on the 13 players that they want to focus on and rotate in the next 6 games (in the league stage) and back them to do the job,” Sehwag said.

KKR next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a day clash on Sunday.