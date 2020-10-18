In a positive news for Kolkata Knight Riders, hours before their crucial clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, the IPL has cleared their bowling allrounder Sunil Narine to bowl again after being reported for a suspect action. Also Read - MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match 36 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sunday, October 18

The clearance comes right after a week when Narine was reported with a suspected illegal bowling action after he had played a vital role his team's two-run win over Kings XI Punjab on October 10.

“Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been cleared by the IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee,” IPL said in a statement on Sunday. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 37 Preview: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

“Mr Narine was reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his team’s Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on October 10. Following the report, Mr Narine was placed on the IPL Warning List,” it added.

KKR, the two-time IPL winners, had requested for an official assessment of Narine’s bowling action following the development. The IPL Bowling Action Committee reviewed the footage of his action and deemed it was within the rules.

“KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles,” the statement read

“The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits,” it added.

However, the 32-year-old will have to replicate his action as in the footage that was produced before the committee for a review. “The Committee also noted that Mr. Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage,” it concluded.

This is not the first time that the West Indian has been reported and subsequently cleared for an illegal action.

In IPL 2015, he was twice reported and cleared as a final warning was issued.