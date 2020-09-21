A depleted Rajasthan Royals will have an onerous task of stopping the mighty Chennai Super Kings in their IPL opener on a Sharjah belter with no Ben Stokes for the first part and question-mark over Steve Smith’s full recovery from concussion injury. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 3 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Padikkal, Finch Provide RCB Breezy Start vs SRH

Add to it the absence of Jos Buttler, their impact player at the top-order, Royals have problems aplenty to deal with. The England batsman will be missing the first game as he arrived separately with his family and need to undergo mandatory 36-hour quarantine in Dubai. Also Read - IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

Last edition’s runner-up, CSK exacted revenge on defending champions Mumbai Indians, beating them by five wickets in the tournament opener here on Saturday. Also Read - Iodine Solution, Most Effective Way to Completely Inactivate Novel Coronavirus, Says Study

The absence of Stokes would severely impact Royals’ campaign at least at the beginning because of the balance he brings to the side.

But his father’s illness has kept Stokes out of action for some time now and his absence, certainly in the first half of the league, would disturb the balance of the Royals, perennial under-performers.

But Smith’s possible absence in case Cricket Australia’s medical team doesn’t give a go-ahead to take part in the opening game, would be a big dent while taking on a set team like CSK.

The responsibility of keeping Royals alive for the Play-offs would be on their foreign recruits since Indian players in the set up do not inspire much confidence.

Jofra Archer’s presence will be important along with seasoned T20 stars like South African batsman David Miller and Australian pacer Andrew Tye.

The Royals’ main problem lies in their Indian core, which hasn’t exactly been consistent. The likes of Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Aaron have failed tolive up to the expectations over the years.

CSK, on the other hand, should be be brimming with confidence after their dominant show in the opener.

They have again showed how to work around with resources and Sam Curran coming good with an all-round show means that Dwayne Bravo would not be missed even if he missed a few more games due to injury.

Rayudu and Faf du Plessis maintained the CSK “run-chase template” of attacking in the back 10 by preserving wickets to perfection.

The addition of Piyush Chawla, a very successful IPL bowler, is also a big plus. However it needs to be seen how Deepak Chahar is shaping up after sustaining a niggle in the final over of the MI innings. In case, Chahar can’t make it, they have ready replacement in Shardul Thakur.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.