Punjab spinner Mayank Markande, who made a name for himself in the IPL, playing for Mumbai Indians in 2018, was traded by the four-time IPL champions to Delhi Capitals early in July when the IPL 2020 trade window opened.

However, on the last day of the trade window, Delhi Capitals, who had acquired the services of Ajinkya Rahane, traded spinner Rahul Tewatia to Rajasthan Royals along with Markande, in what is now a double trade.

Without out donning the Delhi Colours, Markande was traded to another team and that had the social media trolls buzzing.

Markande had a windfall season in 2018 taking 15 wickets in 14 matches in his debut season that eventually led to an India T20I debut against Australia earlier this year in March.

However, Markande failed to replicate the form in 2019 and managed to take only one wicket in three matches at an expensive economy of 9.83. He was let go by Mumbai Indians with trade to Delhi Capitals, who let go of allrounder Sherfane Rutherford. But, Markande was not destined to don the Delhi colours as he let go by Delhi for Rahane. Delhi had got Ravichandran Ashwin from KXIP.

Here’s how Markande got trolled on social media:

Mayank Markande did not even wear the jersey of the Delhi team…aur team chhodni padi.😂#IPL2020 — VINAY🏏 (@CRICKETDUDE_) November 14, 2019

I wonder how Mayank Markande feels about his IPL trades – moved from Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals. And then Capitals trade him to Rajasthan Royals without giving him a single game! #IPL2020 — Vishal Dikshit (@Vishal1686) November 14, 2019

Bizarre “double trade” in the IPL. Mayank Markande, of Mumbai Indians till end of the 2019 season, gets traded to Delhi Capitals, who then send him to Rajasthan Royals during the same off-season #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/AKhxUCX71q — Srinath (@srinathsripath) November 14, 2019

Poor Guy