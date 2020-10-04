

















Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and a confident SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to maintain their winning form when they clash in an IPL match at the Sharjah Cricket stadium here on Sunday. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates, RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL LIVE Match 19 in Dubai: Rabada, Stoinis Star as Delhi Beat Bangalore by 59 Runs

Both teams have four points from four games, but the Rohit Sharma-led MI are atop the table, courtesy a better net run rate. Also Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman to Score 9,000 Runs in T20s

Both teams are coming after winning their previous games. While MI hammered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), SRH came out victorious in the southern derby against three-times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday night. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli Applies Saliva on Cricket Ball, Raises Hands After Realising Mistake | Watch Video

While MI don’t seem to have any worries either on their bowling or batting fronts, SRH received a major blow on Friday as their lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sustained an injury against CSK and his availability remains in doubt.

MI’s captain-cum opener Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Keiron Pollard are in good nick with the willow, but South African Quinton de Kock has managed a mere 48 runs from four outings.

The MI bowlers have been slowly getting into the groove as they comfortably defended a 191/4 against KXIP on Thursday. They just need to keep the same rhythm against SRH as the contest will be played on a ground with much smaller boundaries than the two other venues.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi