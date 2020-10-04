Live Updates

    It’s all over! Kieron Pollard bowls the final over of the innings and off it SRH manage just two runs. Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs

    WICKET! Another wicket in the over for Jasprit Bumrah. This match has now been virtually in MI’s favour. Low full toss and Abhishek Sharma goes for a scoop but misses it completely to be bowled on 10 off 13. SRH 172/7, chasing 209

    WICKET! Abdul Samad started the over with a six and the Jasprit Bumrah goes full and outside off. Samad goes for the big hit again, gets the elevation and not the distance. As a result, Rohit Sharma completes an easy catch at extra cover. He scored 20 off 9. SRH 168/6 in 18.2 overs

    Over 18: Trent Boult brings in his years of experience into play and the two SRH youngsters can only manage four runs off him, Score 162/5, chasing 209. Sunrisers require 47 runs in 12 balls now. This match is headed Mumbai’s way now.

    Over 17: Hang on everybody. SRH are not throwing in the towel, yet. Abdul Samad has just struck a gigantic six off Jasprit Bumrah and followed that with a four to sweeper cover. 14 runs from Bumrah’s third over. Score 158/5, chasing 209

    Over 16: What an over from James Pattinson. Just five runs and the hug wicket of David Warner in it. Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad are the two batsmen in the middle for SRH. They need 65 runs in 24 deliveries now. SRH 144/5, chasing 209

    WICKET! Is this the match then? James Pattinson has dismissed David Warner, perhaps Sunrisers Hyderabad’s last hope in this hug chase. Warner went for a cut and Ishan Kishan, at short third-man, dives to his right and completes a decent catch. Pattinson is pumped up. Warner scored 60 ooff 44. SRH 142/5 in 15.4 overs.

    IPL Live: This chase is getting difficult for Hyderabad now, Nine runs and a wicket in Krunal’s final over of the match. SRH need 70 off 30 deliveries now. David Warner is still in now. Can he do it today? SRH 139/4 in 15 overs

    WICKET! Krunal Pandya has struck for Mumbai Indians. And he has Rahul Chahar to thank for the wicket. An excellent catch in the deep square leg region ends Priyam Garg’s stay. He scored 8 off 7. SRH 130/4, chasing 209

    Over 14: A good over from Kieron Pollard – just seven runs in it. Score 130/3, chasing 209

IPL 2020 Live Score Updates, MI vs SRH

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and a confident SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to maintain their winning form when they clash in an IPL match at the Sharjah Cricket stadium here on Sunday.

Both teams have four points from four games, but the Rohit Sharma-led MI are atop the table, courtesy a better net run rate.

Both teams are coming after winning their previous games. While MI hammered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), SRH came out victorious in the southern derby against three-times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday night.

While MI don’t seem to have any worries either on their bowling or batting fronts, SRH received a major blow on Friday as their lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sustained an injury against CSK and his availability remains in doubt.

MI’s captain-cum opener Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Keiron Pollard are in good nick with the willow, but South African Quinton de Kock has managed a mere 48 runs from four outings.

The MI bowlers have been slowly getting into the groove as they comfortably defended a 191/4 against KXIP on Thursday. They just need to keep the same rhythm against SRH as the contest will be played on a ground with much smaller boundaries than the two other venues.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi