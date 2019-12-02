Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has sidelined himself from the next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) for a second successive year even as his teammates Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn are among seven players who have listed their names in the Player Auction to be held on December 19 in Kolkata.

The 29-year-old Starc last featured in the IPL in 2015 when he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore. Starc’s absence is a big blow for the premier T20 league as he finished as the highest wicket-taker in the last two editions of ICC ODI World Cup. In the 2018 IPL auction, the left-arm quick had been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.4 crore, but was unavailable for the entire tournament because of an injury.

Earlier this year, Starc was recovering from injury ahead of the IPL 2019 auction and had opted out to give priority to Australia’s World Cup campaign.

Another notable absentee will be England’s Test captain Joe Root. He has also not registered himself for the auction pool of 971 players.

After going unsold 2018 auction, Root’s decision to skip the 2019 edition might come as a surprise for many. With the T20 World Cup lining up next year, the elegant Englisman was expected to ply his trade in the IPL auction while hoping for a better fate this time

Power-hitters -Maxwell and Lynn, however, will be up for grabs and have set their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore.

Apart from Maxwell and Lynn, the others to list their base price at Rs 2 crore are Australia fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh, South Africa quick Dale Steyn, and Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews.

Maxwell had recently taken a break to deal with ‘difficulties with his mental health’, but he made a positive return to club cricket on November 23. Maxwell had missed the IPL last year in order to prepare for the World Cup and the Ashes.

Among other overseas big names in the auction list is South Africa pacer Chris Morris, who became the only retained player in 2018 to be released ahead of the upcoming auction.

Among Indian cricketers – Robin Uthappa has listed himself under the base price at INR 1.5 crore (USD 209,000 approx). Uthappa and legspinner Piyush Chawla had been bought back by Knight Riders via the right-to-match card option in the IPL 2018 auction.