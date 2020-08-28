MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo share a great equation both on and off the cricket field. The Dhoni-Bravo duo has scripted several memorable triumphs for Chennai Super Kings and is an integral part of the core group of the three-time IPL champs. Apart from being a great friend, Bravo is also Dhoni’s go-to man under pressure whenever the former needs to break a partnership or wants a quickfire cameo with the bat. Bravo’s heroics in the shortest format are well-documented and he is rated highly as an MVP of the game. Before the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the West Indies all-rounder lavished high praise on Dhoni. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Sir Don Bradman on His 112th Birth Anniversary, Says His Career is a Source of Inspiration

The 36-year-old Trinidadian says the former India skipper had the quality to absorb pressure and handle tough match situations without panicking. Eulogising the charismatic Dhoni, "As a player he absorbed pressure, he never panicked. He always gave the players belief and confidence to do whatever they had to do," Bravo said in an interaction.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, ending the long round of speculations over his future with the Indian cricket team. Bravo has spent considerable time with Dhoni at IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful franchises in the lucrative T20 competition.

Dhoni has always been a players’ captain as he backed several of them, giving them a long run to settle in the team.

Talking about Dhoni’s retirement, Bravo, who on Wednesday became the first bowler to take 500 wickets in T20s, said it had come one day. “I am sure he had his own plan. As his fans and cricket lovers, we would all wish he would continue for as long as possible. But the reality is, you know, we all have to stop playing at some point in time,” said Bravo, who has signed as a brand ambassador for SBOTOP, the principal sponsor of Leeds United Football Club.

Dhoni’s last international game was the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July 2019.

The former West Indies skipper, who is currently featuring in the Caribbean Premier League for Trinbago Knight Riders, said game time was crucial to be in best physical shape.

“I’m feeling good physically, being ready, and taking part in the CPL. Nothing can compare to game time. Yes playing in the CPL will obviously mean I am being match fit,” added the all-rounder.

Bravo said it was great to be back on the park playing again after the coronavirus-enforced break. “As cricketers we have to just adapt to all the new regulations quickly.”