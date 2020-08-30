With less than three weeks remaining for the start of the IPL season, the teams have started their training sessions with the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, allrounder Hardik Pandya among others hitting the nets on Saturday. Also Read - Unlock 4: Sports Gathering of up to 100 People Will be Allowed From September 21

The upcoming season of the IPL will be played in the UAE across three venues staring September 19 in a bio-secure bubble.

For a majority of the players, this is the first time they are training properly since the coronavirus outbreak in March and therefore, starting lightly. "Feels good firstly to be just out here," Rohit was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times. "Even though it's only for an hour, we will take it."

He continued, “It is pretty hot out here so making sure that you get used to the conditions, the pitches here and all of that. So, nice and easy the first few days.”

Kohli also hit the nets for the first time in five months.

“Been 5 months since the last time I stepped onto the field. Felt like 6 days when I got into the nets. Great first session with the boys,” Kohli tweeted.

MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav is excited to get back on the field again after a long layoff.

“Coming here after a long time and I’m really excited. The preparations have been really good. Can’t wait to get on the field,” Yadav was quoted as saying. “It is a great feeling to come back on the field and do what we love the most. We are really excited. And it went really well.”

MI are the defending champions and Yadav is hopeful the franchise will be able to replicate their performance.

“I know we are away from home and I hope we repeat the same thing that we have done last year. Keep supporting the same way as you have been doing. Let’s do it again,” the 29-year-old said.