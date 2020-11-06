Mumbai Indians bulldozed their way to a second successive IPL final with a big win over Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier on Thursday night. However, their strike bowler Trent Boult sustained a groin injury and didn’t complete his quota of four overs after going off the field. Also Read - How IPL Table Toppers Have Fared on Way to Finals

Boult was breathing fire as in the first over of DC innings, he landed two major blows getting rid of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the space of four deliveries.

He left the field in the 14th over with figures of 2/9 from his two overs. MI, who posted a massive 200/5, kept DC to 143/8, registering a 57-run win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When asked about Boult’s injury, MI captain Rohit Sharma sounded confident of the Kiwi returning to full fitness by final.

“I have not seen him (Boult), but it looks okay. It is a big game that is coming up and we have got three-four days and we wanted to make sure that he is okay. He went off obviously, but he looks okay. I don’t think it’s a big problem. The next three days he will be fine and on the park on the 10th,” Rohit said at he post-match presentation.

MI will have to wait till Sunday when the second qualifier will be played to know which they face in the final on November 10. The Eliminator will be played tonight between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rohit was mighty pleased with how MI continued their dominating performance against DC, beating them for a third time this IPL season.

“The way we came out today with that intent after losing the wicket in the second over, the way (Quinton) De Kock and Surya took the momentum towards us was great to watch and then the way we finished towards the back-end was magnificent,” he said.

“And again with the bowl (the performance) was absolutely clinical as well. We were very clear with the plans on what we wanted to achieve, and yes a perfect result for us,” he added.