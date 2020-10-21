Kings XI Punjab’s new recruit Nicholas Pooran has once again garnered a lot of attention for his impressive form in the ongoing edition Indian Premier League. Pooran’s fantastic knock against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday fired Kings XI Punjab to their third consecutive win. Chasing a competitive total of 165 against Delhi, Pooran slammed 53 runs from 28 balls – at a strike rate of 189.29. He smashed six fours and three sixes before getting dismissed by Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada. Also Read - Mohammad Nabi Returns to Melbourne Renegades For Big Bash League 2020-21

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on Punjab batsman Pooran, saying the West Indies batsman is a 'clean striker of the ball' and has stance and backlift similar to that of former South Africa batter JP Duminy.

"Some power-packed shots played by Nicholas Pooran. What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of JP Duminy," Tendulkar tweeted after the match.

The 25-year-old Pooran has been in good form in the ongoing tournament, having scored 295 runs in 10 innings so far. His runs have come at a very impressive strike rate of over 180. He has so far hit 21 fours and 22 sixes in the 13th edition of IPL.

KXIP captain Rahul, who had a rare failure with the bat against Delhi Capitals as he could score just 15 on Tuesday evening, is leading the batting charts with 540 runs from 10 games. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan, who after scoring back to back hundreds, has amassed 465 runs in 10 innings. Mayank Agarwal, who has collected 465 runs in 10 innings, is third in the list.

Kings XI, after suffering six consecutive defeats, are back on the winning track and are currently placed at the fifth spot in the points table with four wins in 10 matches. They will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday.