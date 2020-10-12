Chasing their maiden Indian Premier League title – Delhi Capitals suffer a major blow as their senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the ongoing edition. The franchise confirmed on Monday – October 12 about Ishant’s unavailability. He initially experienced pain on his rib cage and it’s been revealed that he has sustained a muscle tear. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RCB vs KKR, Today's Match 28 Bangalore vs Kolkata Live Updates Sharjah: Finch, Padikkal Off to a Steady Start

"Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai."

"Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will, unfortunately, rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020," a statement from the franchise said.

The 32-year-old Test specialist had played only one of the seven games that the Delhi Capitals have played so far, finishing his four overs wicketless for 26 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

Ishant has played 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is for India and is set to spearhead the ace attack during Test matches in Australia. However, the pacer’s participation Down Under will now depend on how his rehabilitation program goes.

Meanwhile, Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer, after the match, said that Rishabh Pant is likely to miss one week of action in the IPL 2020. Earlier, it was off-spinner R Ashwin who had also suffered a shoulder sprain at the start of the tournament, but he has recovered now.