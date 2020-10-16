IPL 2020 Latest News: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, handing over the reins to his English deputy Eoin Morgan hours before the high-voltage Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. Also Read - IPL 2020: Will Jos Buttler Replace Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals Captain? Tweet Suggests so
Karthik told the KKR management that he wants to 'focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause'. The news was confirmed by Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore who told the official website of the franchise. Mysore said the prime factor behind the decision of Karthik to hand over the captaincy to Morgan was to focus more on his batting and wicketkeeping skills.
In IPL 2020 points table, Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in the fourth spot with four wins from seven games.
“We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this,” team CEO Venky Mysore said in the statement.
“While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes.”
Midway into the ongoing season, KKR find themselves at fourth place in the points table with four wins and three losses. “…DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner,” Mysore said.
The veteran Indian wicketkeeper captaincy had come under intense criticism due to the team’s erratic campaign so far.