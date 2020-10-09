Former India opener Virender Sehwag has taken a dig at Chennai Super Kings’ faltering Indian Premier League campaign, saying that some of their batsmen think of the franchise as a ‘government job’ in which remuneration is assured irrespective of their individual performance. Also Read - IPL Match Report: Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan Star in Sunrisers Hyderabad's 69-run Win Over Kings XI Punjab

Chasing 168, veteran opener Shane Watson struck his second successive fifty to give Chennai a perfect start on Wednesday, but the team choked at the back end of the innings and was restricted to 157/5 to suffer its fourth defeat in five matches.

"It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn't help," Sehwag told 'Cricbuzz'.

“And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they’ll get their salary anyway,” he added.

Dhoni’s captaincy choices came under scrutiny once again after he sent Kedar Jadhav ahead of Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja during the chase. CSK added just 14 runs from 11-14 overs, a period when they lost both Watson and an in-form Ambati Rayudu.

Sent ahead of West Indies all-rounder Bravo, Jadhav laboured to seven off 12 balls as KKR won the game by 10 runs. Despite promoting himself in the batting order to number four, the captain himself could only manage 11 off 12 balls.

This is not the first instance of batsmen letting the team down. Last week, the Dhoni-led side had lost a closely fought match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs after a top-order collapse.

The three-time champions have four losses from six games and are placed sixth in the eight-team standings. They will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.