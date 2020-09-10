The Indian Premier League (IPL) is reportedly planning to conduct over 20,000 coronavirus during the course of the tournament which will be played in the UAE from September 19. Of these, around 3,500 tests have already been carried out so far. Also Read - IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Bowls Left-Arm Spin During Delhi Capitals Nets | WATCH

"During the course of the tournament, we will be conducting over 20,000 tests," a spokesman of the IPL's medical partner VPS healthcare told AFP. "The movement of the players and other officials of the IPL are strictly restricted between the hotel and the stadium."

The entire season is being held in the UAE due to the dire coronavirus situation in India and the players alongside other stakeholders are being kept inside a bio-secure bubble as a measure against the deadly virus.

A majority of the players belonging to the eight franchises have already landed in the UAE and have undergone multiple COVID-19 tests. The first test was conducted immediately upon arrival and the second, two days later.

A further third test later, the players were allowed to move inside a bio-secure environment.

The cricketers were allowed to start practice after six days of isolation.

However, the organisers of the cash-rich league were left with a major headache last month when several members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent tested positive for the coronavirus. Two of them were cricketers who have since started their preparations after testing negative on multiple occassions following two weeks of isolation.

The IPL has also been hit back by several players pulling out due to various reasons including the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Kane Richardson etc.

The matches will be played across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The BCCI announced the fixtures after much delay last week with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing last-years runners-up CSK in the tournament opener.