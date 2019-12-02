The biggest cricket carnival on earth is all set to be back once again as the countdown for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League begins with the Players’ Auction on December 19. As many as 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians and 258 overseas players, will be up for grabs at the IPL players’ auction scheduled to be held in Kolkata. There are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and two cricketers from Associate Nation, who will compete for the available 73 spots.

With the IPL Player Registration closed on November 30, franchises will now have time till December 9 evening to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final Player Auction list.

Among the registered players, 19 are capped Indians, 634 uncapped Indians, 60 are uncapped Indians who have played at least one IPL match, 196 cricketers are capped Internationals, 60 uncapped Internationals and two are from Associate Nations.

Hugh Edmeades will once again set the balls rolling on the dais during the auction which will see cricketers from all around the world.

Here’s the country-wise breakdown of 258 overseas players is listed below:

Afghanistan: 19

Australia: 55

Bangladesh: 6

England: 22

Netherlands: 1

New Zealand: 24

South Africa: 54

Sri Lanka: 39

USA: 1

West Indies: 34

Zimbabwe: 3

Capped Indian players: 19

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly decided to introduce special umpires to spot ‘no balls’ during the 2020 edition of IPL. Umpiring errors became a talking point in IPL during the last season. Despite top umpires on duty, there were instances when they failed to make the right calls, especially on no balls.

And keeping that in mind, BCCI decided to depute an umpire for each game, who will exclusively monitor no balls. The matter was discussed in the IPL Governing Council meeting last month under the supervision of former India cricketer, Brijesh Patel. And on Sunday, it was approved at the Board’s Annual General Meeting.