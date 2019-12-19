Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings entered the 2020 players auction with a purse of INR 14.60 crore and five slots to fill that included three domestic and two overseas.

They spent INR 14.45 crore on four players.

Their costliest buy at the auction was legspinner Piyush Chawla whom they purchased for INR 6.75 crore and thus madehim the most expensive Indian player. Apart from Chawla, they bought England allrounder Sam Curran (Rs 5.5 crore), Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (Rs 2 crore) and uncapped left-arm spinner R Rai Kishore (Rs 20 lakh) of Tamil Nadu.

Players of Australia had a field day at the IPL 2020 Auction with the starry trio of Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch bagging a collective Rs 31 crore. At Rs 15.50, Cummins became the costliest foreign buy in the history of the IPL, with two-time winners and his previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders bidding heavily for the Australia pacer.

Ahead of the auction they had released Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn and Chaitanya Bishnoi.

How they spent: They spent their cash on three bowlers (two spinners and one pacer) and one allrounder.

Full Squad: Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R. Sai Kishore, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, N Jagadeesan, M Vijay, Rituraj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif