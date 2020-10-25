The BCCI on Sunday announced the IPL 2020 playoffs and final schedule which will get underway once the league matches get over on November 3. The business end of the tournament will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 RR vs MI, Today's Match 45 Live Cricket Score And Updates Online, Abu Dhabi: Stokes Hits Fifty to Keep Rajasthan Alive in 196 Chase

The first Qualifier will be held on November 5 in Dubai followed by the Eliminator on November 6 in Abu Dhabi.

The second Qualifier has been scheduled to be played on November 8, also in Abu Dhabi.

The final will be played in Dubai on November 10.

Date UAE Time India Time Match Venue 05-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 – Team 1 vs Team 2 Dubai 06-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Eliminator – Team 3 vs Team 4 Abu Dhabi 08-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 Abu Dhabi 10-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Dubai

The BCCI also confirmed the schedule of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020. It will be played from 4th November to 9th November with all the matches to be held in Sharjah.

Match Date UAE Time India Time Team 1 Team 2 Venue Match 1 04-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Supernovas Velocity Sharjah Match 2 05-Nov-20 2:00 PM 3:30 PM Velocity Trailblazers Sharjah Match 3 07-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Trailblazers Supernovas Sharjah Match 4 09-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Final Sharjah

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi’s replacement in Velocity.

The current season of IPL is being entirely held in the UAE due to the COVID-19 situation in India. All the matches have been held in empty stadiums with only players, match officials and close family members so far been allowed to attend matches.