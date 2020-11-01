Four matches. Three spots. Six contenders. Three league match days remain and still we have no clarity who will join Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 playoffs. By crushing Delhi Capitals on Saturday, MI have taken their tally to 18 points and confirmed they will finish on top. Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore to brighten their own chances. DC and RCB, two of the top performers, are on a losing streak and their latest failures have further raised hopes of the strugglers. But only two of them have their fate in own hands as of now. Also Read - Former India Allrounder Irfan Pathan Joins LPL Franchise Kandy Tuskers

Here's how each of the six teams can make it to the playoffs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Points: 14; Remaining Match: vs DC)

The winner of RCB vs DC on Monday will finish second and qualify directly as no other team barring these two can now reach 16 points. All will not be lost for RCB if they end up losing. However, in case they lose, then they have to rely on other results. If SRH and Kings XI Punjab win their respective last matches, then they will also have 14 points each meaning NRR comes into play. However, the winner of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals (Sunday) will also have 14 points. So, if either of SRH or KXIP lose and victory margin of KKR-RR isn’t big, then RCB qualify. However, if both SRH and KXIP lose, then also RCB will go through with NRR coming into play. Phew.

Delhi Capitals (Points 14; Remaining Match: vs RCB)

DC also need to do something similar to their latest opponents RCB except for the fact that their NRR is poorer and hence they are third. An outright win over RCB will push them to second spot. If SRH and KXIP both win their last matches and DC lost to RCB, then they will still be behind in contention as the former two have superior NRR. Should either of KXIP or SRH lose, DC will be ensured a berth in the event that he victory margin of KKR-RR isn’t big.

Kings XI Punjab (Points 12; Remaining Match: CSK)

KXIP have a better NRR than RCB and DC. They need to beat Chennai Super Kings to remain above the loser of DC-RCB match on Monday. If SRH win, they will progress and in that scenario, KXIP will have to keep their NRR above the winner of KKR-RR match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Points 12; Remaining Match: MI)

They just have to beat table-toppers MI in their final match to qualify without worrying about NRR or how other results pan out. They already have a good NRR. However, a loss will open up the exit door.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Points 12; Remaining Match: RR)

KKR take on RR in what is their final league match. They will have to beat Rajasthan and pray that both SRH and KXIP lose their matches because Knight Riders have a poor NRR. If they beat RR by a huge margin today then even if KXIP or SRH win they will have a better NRR than KXIP or the one who loses DC-RCB match. But Eoin Morgan’s men will have to record a huge win for that scenario to play out.

Rajasthan Royals (Points 12; Remaining Match: KKR)

RR have a poor NRR and to avoid that making the difference, they have to beat KKR and pray that both KXIP and SRH lose their matches. If either of KXIP or SRH win, then RR will have to make sure their NRR is better than the loser of DC-RCB match. If both KXIP and SRH win, then Rajasthan have to ensure their NRR is above Punjab.