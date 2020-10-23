Chennai Super Kings are staring at elimination from the playoff race after winning just three of their 10 matches this IPL season. Currently, they are at the bottom of the standings and former New Zealand international Scott Styris feels CSK will not make the playoffs this time around. Also Read - CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 41 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 23 Friday

"Short answer and it hurts me to say this, I don't think so," Styris said on Star Sports in response to the question whether CSK still can make it to the top-four. "I think they are the one side who are out of this tournament right now."

Styris, who was part of the Deccan Chargers team that won the IPL in 2009, feels that even CSK coach Stephen Fleming has conceded that the current team is past its life cycle hinting the need of injecting fresh blood.

“You could tell by Stephen Fleming’s press conference last match. He believes the life cycle of this team is gone. We have been talking about it for 3 years, an ageing, old team. When that is the case, the performances, at some stage, were supposed to fall off the cliff as age catches up. I think this year is the year,” Styris argued.

Several squad members of the three-time IPL champions are into their late 30s including captain MS Dhoni but despite what they did last season, Styris feels dragging CSK into the playoffs is a task that they will find extremely difficult.

“I think they did well to get as far as they did last year. But there are so many match-winners in that CSK side who are a little bit older or not quite finding form. I can’t see them turning it around. Apart from Faf du Plessis, with his consistent performances, and Deepak Chahar, there are not much else,” he said.

CSK need to win all their remaining four matches to keep their slim hopes alive. However, three teams including Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians already have collected 14 points and lead the race to make the last-four.

CSK will take on MI tonight in a must-win clash.