IPL 2020 Points Table Latest, CSK vs MI 2020: Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah's devastating pace-bowling spell in tandem before Ishan Kishan's batting heroics helped Mumbai Indians' post a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in a completely one-sided affair Indian Premier League match in Sharjah on Friday. With the embarrassing loss, Chennai are all but out of the reckoning for the play-offs with just six points from 11 games, while Mumbai jumped to the top spot with 14 points from 10 matches. Although Delhi Capitals and Royals Challengers Bangalore also have 14 points, but they are placed second and third respectively on net run rate.

Going by their poor form — this was their first defeat by 10 wickets in IPL history — three-time champions CSK are virtually out, but they still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's have lost eight, and are now placed at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table. Bowling in tandem, Boult – 4/18 and Bumrah – 2/25 reduced CSK to 21 for 5 inside powerplay with three and two wickets respectively and CSK never recovered from there, limping to 114 for 9, largely thanks to Sam Curran's 52.

Chasing 115 for a win, Kishan's 68 not out, opening in place of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who missed out due to a hamstring injury, and Quinton de Kock – 46*- knocked off the required runs in just 12.2 overs. The duo toyed with the CSK bowling attack on a dreadful day for the MS Dhoni-led side to carry their bats through the innings.

IPL 2020 Points Table After CSK vs MI Match 41

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder

No major changes as CSK opener and ace Protea batsman – Faf du Plessis failed to make any significant contribution during match 41 of IPL 2020 between Chennai and Mumbai. Trent Boult picked up Du Plessis wicket as he walked back to the pavilion cheaply. He remains at the fourth position in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with 376 runs in 11 matches. Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues his domination at the IPL Orange Cap 2020 tally with his numero uno spot looking untouched with – 540 runs – in 10 matches. Rahul’s compatriot and opening partner Mayank Agarwal is at the third position with 398 runs. While Delhi Capitals veteran batsman Shikhar Dhawan – 465 runs, who became the first player in IPL history to score two back-to-back hundreds, is at the second position in IPL 2020 Orange Cap tally. MI opener Quinton de Kock is the new entrant in the top-5 list as he took the place of RCB skipper Virat Kohli. de Kock played an unbeaten knock of 46 to help MI overhaul the 115-run target with considerable ease.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder

Mumbai Indians ace fast bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Bould have made some significant strides in the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list today. Bumrah – 2/25 and Boult – 4/18 wreak blow away CSK’s batting line-up which never recovered to post a challenging score on batting-friendly Shajah track. Bumrah and Boult’s performance against CSK have helped them occupy the second and third spot – IPL Purple Cap List – with 17 and 16 wickets respectively in 10 matches. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals champion pacer Kagiso Rabada – 21 wickets in 10 matches – continues to lead the Purple Cap tally – most wickets in the tournament. Mohammed Shami – KXIP – 16 wickets – and Jofra Archer – RR – 15 wickets – are at the fourth and fifth slots respectively in the coveted list.