IPL 2020 Points Table Latest, DC vs RR 2020: Continuing with their stellar show, Delhi Capitals on Wednesday again reclaimed the top spot in the Indian Premier League standings as they registered a 13-run win over an off-colour Rajasthan Royals. DC’s win became sweeter as fast bowler Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball of the tournament history. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: MS Dhoni Fan Paints His House Yellow to Pay Tribute to CSK Captain, Names His Residence 'Home Of Dhoni Fan' | SEE PICS

This was Delhi’s sixth win from eight games – 12 points – while RR’s fifth defeat of the season – 6 points from eight matches. Opting to bat after winning the toss, DC put a competitive total of 161/7 in 20 overs, thanks to a couple of half-centuries by Shikhar Dhawan (57) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (53). Later, the DC bowlers once again replicated their previous shows as they yet again bowled some economical spells besides getting breakthroughs at regular intervals. Also Read - Monsoon Fury: 19 Dead, Over 1,000 Rescued as Heavy Rains Hit Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; PM Assures Central Assistance

Ultimately, Royals succumbed before the DC bowlers, managing 148/8 wickets in the allotted overs to lose the affair by 13 runs. Also Read - DC vs RR 2020, IPL Match Report: Anrich Nortje, Shikhar Dhawan Star as Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 Runs to Take Top Spot in Points Table

Chasing the target, Rajasthan was off to a decent start as Ben Stokes (41) and Jos Buttler (22) added 21 runs in the initial two overs. Buttler then clobbered Anrich Nortje – 2/33 for a six and three boundaries. However, it was the South African quick who had the last laugh.

Nortje castled Buttler’s stump in the final ball of the third over, leaving RR at 37/1. Ravichandran Ashwin – 1/17 then further jolted RR when he dismissed incoming batter and Royals skipper Steven Smith (1) in the next over.

IPL 2020 Points Table After DC vs RR Match 30

Orange Cap Holder

With another fifty to his name, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer Rohit Sharma has made a big jump and now occupy the fourth spot in IPL 2020 Orange Cap list – 298 runs – in eight matches. He scored 53 against Royals and steadied the ship for Capitals after early wickets in match 30 of Dream11 IPL. Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul manages to hold on to the number one and keep the Orange Cap, with 387 runs under his belt. CSK opener and ace Protea batsman -Faf du Plessis occupy the third position with 307 runs in eight matches. Rahul’s compatriot and opening partner Mayank Agarwal is at the second position with 337 runs. Rahul and Mayank are the only players to have scored centuries in this year’s edition of the IPL so far.

Purple Cap Holder

Delhi Capitals ace pacer Kagiso Rabada – 18 wickets in eight matches – has further strengthened his grip on to the Purple Cap – most wickets in tournament, as his 1/28 helped Delhi choke Rajasthan on Wednesday. He is followed by Rajasthan Royals pace ace Jofra Archer, who bowled a threatening spell against Delhi and wreaked havoc in their top-order. Archer’s 3/19 were the standout figures during Delhi vs Rajasthan contest in Dubai. He has now 12 wickets in eight matches. Archer is followed by Mumbai Indians fast bowling duo – Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Bumrah and Boult have 11 wickets each in seven games. Sunrisers Hyderabad mystery spinner Rashid Khan is at the fifth slot with 10 wickets in eight matches.