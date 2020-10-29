IPL 2020 Points Table Today Latest After MI vs RCB Match 48: Jasprit Bumrah’s excellent bowling effort – 3/14 – followed by Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics with the bat – 75 not out – guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Not considered for the tour of Australia despite his consistent run in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League, Suryakumar led MI’s chase of 165 and helped the defending champions reach the target with five balls to spare. The win over RCB meant that Mumbai Indians continued to top the table with 16 points from 12 matches. With another two games left, Mumbai’s road to the playoffs look secure and sound. On the other side, RCB remain static at the second place with 14 points from 12 matches – 7 wins and 5 losses. Delhi Capitals, who lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad the other night on Tuesday, are at the third position with 14 points in 12 matches. Whereas, Kings XI Punjab are at the fourth slot with five back-to-back victories in IPL 2020. Also Read - CSK vs KKR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 49 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 29 Thursday

Opting to field in match 48 of Dream11 IPL 2020, MI restricted RCB for 164/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Bumrah's stunning effort with the ball. In return, Mumbai endured a few hiccups but Suryakumar ensured to drive his team home with five balls and as many wickets to spare. MI finished at 166 for five wickets in 19.1 overs.

Chasing the target, MI lost in-form openers Quinton de Kock – 18 – and Ishan Kishan – 25 within the first eight overs. While Mohammad Siraj – 2/28 dismissed de Kock, Yuzvendra Chahal – 2/37 dismissed the latter. Suryakumar on the other hand, kept the scorers busy. Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya chipped in with five, 17 and 10 runs respectively, before getting dismissed. However, despite wickets tumbling at the other end, Suryakumar patience in the middle finally paid. The Mumbai batter notched up his half-century off 29 balls. Suryakumar's unbeaten knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

IPL 2020 Points Table After MI vs RCB Match 48

Orange Cap Holder

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues his domination at the pole position in IPL 2020 Orange Cap tally, with 595 runs under his belt in 12 matches. Rahul is followed by Delhi Capitals veteran batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who is at the second slot with 471 in 12 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is at the third spot with 436 runs in 12 matches. RCB captain Virat Kohli and his teammate Devdutt Padikkal occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Kohli, who had a rare failure on Wednesday versus Mumbai had 424 runs in 12 matches, while Padikkal has 417 runs in same numbers of matches. The young batsman Padikkal played a brilliant knock of 74 to lift Bangalore to a competitive total against Mumbai in Abu Dhabi.

Purple Cap Holder

Mumbai Indians’ bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has leapfrogged Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami in the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list – most wickets in the tournament, with another sensational spell of pace bowling in the tournament. Bumrah’s figures of 3/14 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday helped MI to restrict them onto an average total in Abu Dhabi. Bumrah picked up wickets of Padikkal, Kohli and Shivam Dube. With this spell, Bumrah has claimed the second spot in IPL Purple Cap tally with 20 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive 17.25 average. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals ace pacer Kagiso Rabada still rules the roost in Purple Cap charts with 23 wickets in 12 matches. RCB’s main strike bowler Yuzvendra Chahal and Sunrisers’ ace spinner – Rashid Khan occupy the fourth and fifth spots with 18 and 17 wickets respectively.