All eight IPL franchises are fine-tuning their preparations for the upcoming season in the UAE which will be played in extraordinary circumstances. There won't be the usual glitz and glamour associated with arguably the most popular and richest T20 cricket league in the world.

Also absent will be the fans with coronavirus pandemic forcing the organisers to create a bio-secure bubble in which all the cricketers, support staff and other stakeholders have been asked to live as a measure against the ongoing health scare.

Meanwhile, Star Sports, the host broadcaster of the event, has announced a star-studded line-up of former cricketers from across the world as part of the commentary panel.

Batting legend and celebrated commentator Sunil Gavaskar is awaiting the return of MS Dhoni who will be playing in his first competitive game come Saturday in over a year now and his firs since announcing international retirement.

“It’s an absolute delight to welcome back Indian cricket with the IPL and I hope this tournament can infuse positive energy into the lives of millions of people,” Gavaskar said.

I am thrilled to be part of the commentary panel for one of the most electrifying cricket leagues, and I can’t wait to join the excitement along with the fans and viewers. The Indian Premier League has been the perfect platform to unearth talent and I hope this year too, we get to see that. The teams are stacked up really well and all eyes will be on the opening game between Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings. We will be watching MS Dhoni play after a year, and am sure everyone is waiting to see him back in action. Let the games begin!” he added.

Former South Africa international JP Duminy will be making his IPL commentary and is eagerly awaiting the tournament opener between MI and CSK.

“The IPL has always been considered as the pinnacle of cricket leagues where the stars of the game converge on the biggest platform of them all,” Duminy said.

“I am really thrilled to be making my debut as a commentator for the IPL and I hope my experience and insights will empower viewers and fans to analyse, understand and most importantly, enjoy the games together. I can’t wait for the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings since I expect plenty of fireworks on the ground. I’m sure CSK and Dhoni fans all over the world will be ecstatic to watch MS Dhoni return to the playing field,” he added.

The commentary this time will be available in six different languages giving fans an option to enjoy the game and commentary in the language of their choice.

Below is the list of commentators & presenters.

WORLD FEED: Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Pommie Mbangwa, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar, Mark Nicholas, Kumar Sangakkara and JP Duminy

HINDI: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Nikhil Chopra, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar, Ajit Agarkar and Kiran More.

ANCHORS: Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Suhail Chandok, Nashpreet Kaur, Sanjana Ganesan, Jatin Sapru, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Dheeraj Juneja, Neroli Meadows