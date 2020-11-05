The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is at the business end with four teams all set to play the Playoffs, starting from Thursday. The tournament witnessed many nail-biting encounters in the group stage as Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore came out on the top to qualify for the Playoffs spot. The franchises shared fair amount of successes while both chasing and defending targets throughout the various stages of the league. Also Read - How IPL Table Toppers Have Fared on Way to Finals

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar decoded the reason behind more successful chases in the second phase of the tournament. The Master Blaster pointed out that the drop in temperature made it easier for the teams to chase down targets as the dew factor has also come into play in the later stage of the league.

Tendulkar compared the first five weeks of the tournament to the one gone by, when more teams started chasing targets well in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“The tournament started six weeks ago. What the temperature was back then compared to what it is now, on an average it has dropped by six degrees,” Tendulkar said on 100MB app.

“Also if you look at shadows, the positioning is such, sunset timing is different. All these things affect the pitch. The pitch temperature was earlier coming down only in the second innings.

“In the first half of the tournament, teams chasing at two venues, Dubai and Abu Dhabi were not successful. But suddenly, in the last 7 or 8 days, teams chasing are consistently winning.”

The iconic batsman feels that due to early sunset, bowlers are getting some help off the pitch which didn’t happen during the first phase.

“Now, the sun is setting earlier, so there is some help for bowlers upfront. There is lateral movement off the deck. so teams were able to play on the rise earlier, are not able to do so now.”

The 47-year-old further said that the ball doesn’t help much after getting wet due to surface which helps batsmen in second innings.

“In the second innings, the ball is getting wet and then not much happens off the surface. The balls will just skid through.”