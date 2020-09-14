Australia’s spin legend Shane Warne was named as the brand ambassador of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, beginning on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This is the second time in a row when Royals’ management had reposed faith in the legendary Warne. He will also add the role of team mentor to his duties for the 13th season of the cash-rich T20 tournament. Also Read - IPL 2020 Team Preview: Shreyas Iyer-Led Delhi Capitals Aim For Maiden Title

Warne's trip to UAE will see him working with Royals' management team to strengthen their international fanbase and wow the Royals' existing and potential sponsors with his exceptional cricketing knowledge and foresight.

Former Australia great will also be campaigning for the ethos of Royals' philanthropic initiatives focussed towards a woman-empowered culture with the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, the CSR arm of the franchise.

As a team mentor, Warne will work alongside head coach Andrew McDonald. He has been teammates with McDonald from 2003-07 for Victoria. He will also join up with Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals, who was with Warne during the inaugural season and together won the tournament back in 2008.

“On my dual role, it’s always a great feeling to be back with Royals, my team, my family,” Warne said.

“It’s exciting to be working across all elements of this franchise that I love. We have worked towards our vision of becoming a global team that fans around the world love and follow. This season I am looking forward to working as a Team Mentor and joining up with an excellent backroom staff in Zubin Bharucha and Andrew McDonald.

“Hopefully, we can have a successful season and achieve big things in the coming months,” he added.

Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2020 campaign against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on September 22 in Sharjah.