Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday created controversy after his remarks on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's performance against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

RCB were handed a 97-run thrashing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with Kohli having a poor outing both on the field and with the bat.

After 0pting to field first, RCB bowlers were sent on a leather hunt with KXIP captain KL Rahul hitting season's first century, hitting an unbeaten 132.

He though had some luck by his side with his opposite number Kohli dropping him twice – once on 83 and then on 89 in the space of two overs.

Consequently, RCB posted a massive 206/3 and the pressure of a huge run-chase got to RCB batters including Kohli who scored just 1 off five and was dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell.

Gavaskar, who is on commentary duties for IPL 2020, recalled how Kohli’s only batting practice during the lockdown was when he was filmed facing his wife Anuskha Sharma’s bowling. The remark was interpreted by few social media users as ‘sexist’.

But trolls began posting vile jokes regarding Anuskha who recently announced her pregnancy. This is not the first time that the Bollywood superstar has been targeted for Kohli’s on-field performance.

There were others who took an exception to Gavaskar’s comments with few even demanding BCCI to remove the former India captain from the commentary panel.

Heard this live and the guy laughed. He has always been in the news for making some really unacceptable remarks “jokingly” while in the commentary box but this isn’t okay. Who gave him the right to drag somebody’s family into it irrespective of the context he meant it in? https://t.co/4MeFZNOdx4 — m (@Manasa2922x) September 24, 2020

RCB wins: *not a single person in Anushka’s mentions* RCB loses: Let me make Anushka memes or crack jokes on her since it will make me look cool — S | fan account (@brandonfIynn) September 24, 2020

Seeing Anushka trending, first I thought, NCB summons her too.

Then understood, in the world’s “most uncivilized” country, a wife is trolled if her husband underperforms at work but never ever gets any credit if the hubby darling performs and Delivers.🤷🏿‍♂️pic.twitter.com/oGYWzvC1VE — Arpit Maheshwari (@NuwalArpit) September 24, 2020

Gavaskar sahab saying : “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Mateo Madridista (@Don_Mateo13) September 24, 2020

Few years back, frustrated by the posts against her wife, Kohli had said, “Shame on those people who have been having a go at Anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what I do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity.”