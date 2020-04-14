When the world is constantly debating about his future plans – a close friend and India teammate Suresh Raina spoke about the positives and thrown his weight behind former India captain MS Dhoni. Raina feels Dhoni’s leadership turned Chennai Super Kings into arguably the most decorated franchise in the history of the IPL. The stylish left-hander also feels Dhoni still has a lot of cricket to offer and that he was looking sharp during the training camp in March. Also Read - Had No Idea It Had Happened: Shane Watson Recalls Batting With Bloodied Knee

"Every move he makes is spot on. He knows how to use different bowlers in different situations…controls everything from behind the stumps. He watches everything closely," Raina was quoted as saying by CSK website.



Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since the completion of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in July. Former India skipper took a sabbatical and missed the home season and the tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

But Raina said Dhoni showed no signs of aging and was hitting the big sixes as usual.

“He was batting really well. Cricket is still left in him. He has looked innovative. We played practice games and those sixes are as big as they were,” Suresh Raina said during an Instagram live session for Chennai Super Kings.

The 38-year-old Dhoni has been at the helm of CSK affairs since the inception of IPL in 2008 and led Chennai to three titles and five runners-up finishes while the team has qualified for play-offs in all the 10 seasons it has participated.

Raina, a key player for CSK and the second most prolific batsman in IPL with 5,368 runs, said he improved over the years because he got to play with so many left-handers including Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and Stephen Fleming, among others.

“I improved over the years playing for CSK I got to play with so many quality left-handers-(Mathew Hayden), (Michael) Hussey, (Stephen) Fleming, Albie (Morkel), Kepler Wessels (CSK coach in 2008), Ravindra Jadeja,” Raina said.

He picked his knock of 57 not out in the 2010 final against Mumbai Indians as his best IPL knock, and said “the wicket was difficult and they were bowling really well”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar resulting in various events being cancelled or postponed. The IPL scheduled to begin on March 29 has been put on hold.