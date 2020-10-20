Rajasthan Royals completed a season double over Chennai Super Kings on Monday night with a seven-wicket win in Abu Dhabi. After restricting the three-time champions to 125/5, RR comfortably chased down the target on the back of Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 70. Also Read - KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 38 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

Buttler has seen himself batting at different positions this season including opening the innings but says his new role is to bat at No. 5 now and he seems happy with it. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Reveals Why Youngsters Weren't Given Enough Chances

“You have to keep trusting yourself and particularly when there’s no scoreboard pressure, you can play yourself in and let cut loose in the end. I’m happy (batting at No.5) to do whatever the team needs to me do. This is my role for now,” Buttler said after the match. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After CSK vs RR, Match 37: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings to Rise to 5th Spot; KL Rahul And Kagiso Rabada Lead Orange Cap, Purple Cap Battle Respectively

The 30-year-old said he batted with a lot more intensity when compared to the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore when he scored 24 off 25.

“Nice to get a win on the board tonight. I tried to come out with some intensity in my batting. I didn’t think I had enough last game, and I decided to take a few more options tonight, and it came off,” he said.

RR captain Steve Smith was happy after the victory kept his team’s playoff chances alive. He did admit that the wicket wasn’t easy for batting and he credited his spinners for keeping CSK batters on a leash.

“Sharjah is a little different from here. The wicket was stopping, not the best for batting, and good to be on the winning side. I thought we bowled well in the powerplay. The spinners bowled good lengths, with the googlies and leggies, building a lot of pressure,” Smith said.

“(Rahul) Tewatia and Shreyas (Iyer) have been sensational for us. Buttler took the pressure off me. I just knocked it around, and he just batted the way he usually does. He always maintains a good strike-rate,” he added.