South Africa allrounder Chris Morris is unlikely to be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore‘s match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday after suffering a side strain, the team’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday September 25

Morris, who was bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB in a bid to strengthen its weak death bowling department, had also missed the team’s opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also Read - IPL 2020: Anuskha Sharma Asks Sunil Gavaskar to Explain His 'Distasteful Message' After Controversial On-Air Remark

“Chris Morris unfortunately picked up a slight side strain a few days ago, he would have played a huge role through the middle and death overs, his batting would have had a huge impact as well,” Hesson said in a video posted by on RCB’s Twitter handle. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 8 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

“This does change the balance of our side, he is a three in one cricketer, he is not easy to replace and as a result, we had to change the structure of our side.

“Hopefully, Chris will come into consideration for selection in a game or two, we will continue to monitor him,” he added.

After a nightmarish 2019 season where they finished last, RCB began this year’s IPL campaign on a positive note, registering a 10-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.