Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was asked a simple question at toss today by commentator Danny Morrison: Could this be your last game in yellow?

And the answer Dhoni gave has left his fans ecstatic on Twitter.

Dhoni said this is not definitely his last game for CSK meaning he will turn out for the three-time IPL champions next season.

Here are few of the reactions:

“Definitely not ” this is promise ❤️.

2021 IPL is ours 🏆

Coming strong and slay #CSK — Tara✨Fg (@Tara_kavinfg) November 1, 2020

something to be happy about in this 2020 — ankit kumar (@me_ankit_kumar) November 1, 2020

Tha captain has spoken. He is not going anywhere until #CSK doesn’t lift an #IPL trophy! 💪🔥#DefinetlyNot is not a call it is the roar of #ThalaDhoni as he plans to redeem that we might have lost this time. 💯💙 — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) November 1, 2020

Chennai fans, here’s what you have always wanted to hear!#CSK skipper MS Dhoni says today’s game will definitely not be his last game in yellow 😬 Start the whistles… 😉#IPL2020 | #CSKvsKXIP — Maheen (@Said92343198) November 1, 2020

There’s something about this player that makes people so emotionally connected to him. He may have had the worst season but to know he’ll play one more season gives every fan a brief moment of happiness. “Definitely not”

Thanks Dhoni — kartikay sharma (@sharma85kartika) November 1, 2020

There were speculations that Dhoni may call time on his IPL career too after a forgettable season saw CSK not making it to the playoffs for their first time in their history.

Dhoni himself has been a pale shadow of his old self with his reliance on older players and inability to finish matches coming under close scrutiny.

The match against Kings XI Punjab today is their last of the season and CSK are targetting a hat-trick of wins and conclude their campaign on a positive.