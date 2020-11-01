Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was asked a simple question at toss today by commentator Danny Morrison: Could this be your last game in yellow? Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score CSK vs KXIP, Match 53 Live Updates, Abu Dhabi: Ngidi Removes Punjab Openers, Pooran Joins Gayle
And the answer Dhoni gave has left his fans ecstatic on Twitter. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP: MS Dhoni Confirms He's Not Retiring, Will Lead Chennai Super Kings Next Season | WATCH
Dhoni said this is not definitely his last game for CSK meaning he will turn out for the three-time IPL champions next season. Also Read - BCCI Announces Jio as Title Sponsor For Women's T20 Challenge 2020
Here are few of the reactions:
There were speculations that Dhoni may call time on his IPL career too after a forgettable season saw CSK not making it to the playoffs for their first time in their history.
Dhoni himself has been a pale shadow of his old self with his reliance on older players and inability to finish matches coming under close scrutiny.
The match against Kings XI Punjab today is their last of the season and CSK are targetting a hat-trick of wins and conclude their campaign on a positive.