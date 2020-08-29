Chennai Super Kings camp in Dubai seems to have become a coronavirus hotspot with a second cricketer reportedly testing positive for the deadly virus. According to news agency PTI, the second player to have tested positive is a top-order batsman who is prolific performer in Ranji Trophy and has also been part of recent India A teams. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Batsman Suresh Raina Returns Home Due to Personal Reasons, Will Miss Entire Season

According to various media reports, Deepak Chahar has also tested positive for COVID-19 and will be put into quarantine for two weeks now.

The past two days have been nothing short of a nightmare for CSK as apart from several members of their contingent testing positive for coronavirus, they have also lost the services of their all-time leading run-getter Suresh Raina.

The 33-year-old has returned to India citing personal reasons and won’t be part of the season that starts from September 19 in the UAE.

“Suresh’s absence will be a big blow for the CSK and also, he is one of the biggest draws in IPL. But in these times, if any player doesn’t feel 100 per cent and has some other pressing priorities, any team respects that and CSK is no different,” a senior IPL official privy to development in CSK camp told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Raina is expected to issue a statement later today but speculations are rife that the former India international returned following a family tragedy and the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in UAE.

BCCI reportedly isn’t worried about the fate of the event but the cases do put up a big question mark over the participation of overseas stars.

“If there are 13 cases from only one franchise then it is an issue for sure for everyone. The biggest aspect will be whether foreign cricketers will now start being panicky as they are more touchy about these issues,” an official said.

“We need to keep a tab on players’ mental health,” he added.