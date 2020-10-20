Kings XI Punjab has got a new lease of life in this tournament with their third win on the trot. The KL Rahul-led side beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday in Dubai. The Capitals opted to bat after winning the toss, and Dhawan continued from where he had left off as he became the first batsman to score back to back centuries in IPL history as he helped his side post 164/5 in 20 overs. Punjab got off to a woeful start chasing 165 as they lost in-form Rahul early. After that Ashwin picked up the crucial wicket of Gayle. Things changed drastically when Nicolas Pooran cut loose with the backs to the wall. He along with Maxwell got Punjab’s chase on track. Eventually, Maxwell put the finishing touches but could not take them over the line as he departed for 34 off 32 balls. Also Read - IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs DC, Match 38, Dubai: Pooran's 28-Ball 53 Overshadows Dhawan's Historic Ton as Punjab Beat Delhi by Five Wickets

IPL POINTS TABLE

With the win, Kings XI Punjab jumps to the fifth spot, while Delhi Capitals are still the table toppers. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at No 2 and they are followed by RCB and KKR. Also Read - IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Creates History, Becomes First Batsman to Hit Two Straight Centuries

IPL ORANGE CAP

While KL Rahul (540) retained the Orange Cap, Shikhar Dhawan (465) with his historic second consecutive century zooms to the No 2 spot. Rahul’s opening partner Mayank Agarwal (398) is at No 3. He is followed by Faf Du Plessis (375) and Virat Kohli (347). Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 39 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 21

IPL PURPLE CAP

Kagiso Rabada with 21 wickets in 10 matches retains the Purple Cap, while Mohammad Shami is at No 2 with 16 wickets. Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah is at No 4 and 5 respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal with 13 wickets from nine games is the only spinner in the top five. The points table will become more interesting when we enter the backend of the tournament which is near.