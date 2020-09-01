India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli respects the ‘privilege’ of being able to play cricket in the middle of a raging pandemic and he wants all IPL participants to respect the tournament’s bio-secure bubble. After spending over a week now in UAE, Kohli and Royal Challengers have begun work on many fronts, including the team culture and an effort to maintain the mental wellness of their players. It is also understood that RCB are the only franchise travelling with a mental health expert. Also Read - MS Dhoni is Simply Unfazed by Anything, Assures CSK Owner N Srinivasan

Speaking on RCB’s Youtube show ‘Bold Diaries’, the 31-year-old reiterated the importance of respecting the norms and understanding the responsibilities of individuals. “What I said on the zoom call, I don’t think it should be pressure for anyone. The magnitude of the situation is such. We’re all here to eventually play cricket, take care of this tournament, take care of our surroundings that we’re in. The bio-bubble needs to be respected at all times for the tournament to happen,” Kohli said. Also Read - IPL 2020 Suspended After Coronavirus Hits CSK? Here is The Truth

“We’re here to play. We’re not here to have fun and roam around and say I want to hang out in Dubai. That is not the time we’re living in. So we have to accept the phase that we’re going through and understand the privilege just to be a part of the IPL. Everyone should accept that and not have desires that make them behave in a manner that is not required,” Kohli added. Also Read - IPL 2020: Australia Pacer Josh Hazlewood Admits to Concerns Over Coronavirus Outbreak in Chennai Super Kings Camp

Meanwhile, Kohli also confessed that the COVID-enforced break from cricket was most opportune and that he didn’t miss the game as much as he thought he might. The pandemic brought sporting action to a halt all round the world. “Things were okay. I didn’t miss the game as much as I thought I might,” he said.

“Maybe because I was going on day and night for the last 10 years…It was a revelation for me in the sense that my focus was not solely on missing the game all the time,” Kohli said.

Speaking about coming back to the game after five months, Kohli said it didn’t take much time for him to find his groove. “A couple of months back you couldn’t imagine that you will have IPL firstly…

When we had our practice session yesterday, I realised how long it has been. When I was heading to the practice session, I felt nervous,” he conceded.

“I felt a bit jittery but things were okay. I didn’t miss the game as much as I though I might…just carrying on with life was also important,” he said.

Kohli credited the side’s support staff, led by Team Director Mike Hesson, for making everyone understand what’s at stake and at the same time, not put them under pressure. “Culture will not change for any individual preferences,” he said.

On the tournament being played without in-stadia fans because of the bio-bubble restrictions, Kohli said it would be strange at first but eventually players will adapt to the feeling.

“I would not say it won’t be difficult, strange. The echo of bat hitting the ball, I haven’t experienced it for the last 10 years. The Ranji Trophy was the last time. But we have done this at some stage of our lives,” he said referring to the domestic games which are played in near-empty venues.

“The crowd factor will definitely play a part but the instincts will kick in and it will diminish quite quickly.”

Also, the instinctive celebrations on the field will also be restricted due to health-safety protocols. Kohli reiterated that everyone has no choice but to adapt. “It has to be a balance. You cannot go berserk. We can’t be like kids being sent to a park,” he quipped.

The star cricketer, who will welcome his first child in January with actor wife Anushka Sharma, said he has been over the moon ever since he got to know about it.

“It is an incredible feeling. It puts things in perspective for you. It is difficult to describe how you feel,” he said.