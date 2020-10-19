Chennai Super Kings are struggling with the form and fitness of its players. In a latest blow to their IPL 2020 campaign, the three-time winners are staring at the prospect of missing the services of Dwayne Bravo for up to couple of weeks but they will not be seeking a replacement even if the allrounder is ruled out of the remaining season. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP: How Kings XI Punjab Won The First Double Super Over in League's History

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan says the idea of replacement isn’t practical at the halfway stage of the tournament since a new player will have to follow the quarantine period before joining the rest of the squad. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After MI vs KXIP, Match 36: Kings XI Punjab Beat Mumbai Indians to Take 6th Spot; KL Rahul Strengthens Lead Over Orange Cap

“I don’t think a replacement is an option at this stage because if a new person comes in, it will again be about having a quarantine period for him before he can join the rest of the squad. It is unlikely that we will look at a replacement for Bravo if he is out. But firstly we are hoping Bravo isn’t out and the injury isn’t major,” Viswanathan told news agency ANI. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs RR in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 37

“We will get the reports by today (Sunday) evening and then the team management will have a fair idea with regards to the extent of Bravo’s injury. As of now, I can only say that it can either be a couple of games or a couple of weeks,” he added.

Bravo hurt his groin as he walked out of CSK’s game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. His absence was sorely missed by captain MS Dhoni in the death overs that forced him to hand the ball to Ravindra Jadeja for the final over in which DC needed 17 but got over the line with three sixes.

“Bravo was not fit, he went out and was really not able to come back. That was the reason we had to bowl (Jadeja). The option was between Karn and Jaddu so I went ahead with Jaddu,” Dhoni had explained the logic behind bowling a spinner.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming rued the untimely injury to Bravo which impacted their death over bowling.

“Unfortunately Dwayne Bravo got injured so he could not bowl the last over, naturally he is a death bowler, that’s the way our season has been going, we are having challenges thrown at us. Jadeja was not planned to bowl at the death, but with Bravo getting injured, we did not have any other option. We did well to create a situation where it could have worked for us but we have to keep working hard and turn it around,” Fleming had said at a post-match interaction.

He continued, “He seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over, that’s pretty much for what he is in the team for. He would have to be reassessed going forward, at this stage, you would imagine that it would take a few days or a couple of weeks.”