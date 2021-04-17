The IPL 2021 Match 10 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will go underway on April 18 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against dejected Kolkata. RCB are going through a golden period in the league as they won both of their games in the season so far, while on the other hand, KKR lost their last match to Mumbai Indians. The inclusions of new recruits have helped RCB this season as they are looking well balanced with Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel and others. KKR, on the other side, want their key players to fire to get back to winning ways. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Today's Match Updates: Kishan Out, Hyderabad Choke Mumbai With Quick Wickets; Pollard Key

The weather at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is expected to be hot and humid. The spinners will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors for both teams. RCB have quality spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed and Washinton Sundar, while KKR have Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.

IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Match 10 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar

IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Match 10 Pitch Report

The pitch for RCB vs KKR is expected to help the spinners due to its slow nature. The good score on the pitch will be around 160 as it will get slow in the second innings. The team management need to make a plan for the batters to tackle the spinners in the second half.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat first. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Dinesh Kartik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Rajat Patidar

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Dinesh Kartik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Lockie Ferguson, Sheldon Jackson, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Sunil Narine, Pawan Negi, Sandeep WaRCBier, Tim Seifert, Shivam Mavi