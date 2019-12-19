Live Updates

    IPL 2020 Auction Live: All eyes will also be on England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan. After playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, Morgan could be a lucrative option for franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — which has 12 slots available, of which six are for overseas players.

    IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: Apart from the top-flight international stars, there will be some talented domestic players as well who could attract big bucks at the players’ auction. All the eight franchisees will be keen to bag some the likes of – Yashasvi Jaiswal, India U-19 captain Priyam Garg, R Sai Kishore, Rohan Kadam, Ishan Porel and Darshan Nalkande.

    All of them have done just about enough to showcase their talent in the domestic circuit in tournaments such as Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Afghanistan’s 14-year-old prodigy Noor Ahmed Lakanwal, Rohit Sankar lists the players which he thinks, who are most likely to find a buyer.
    IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: Out of all the franchisees – four-time champs Mumbai Indians (MI) and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the smallest purses available ahead of the IPL players’ auction. While Chennai have only five slots to fill (three domestic and two overseas), Mumbai will look to spend their money judiciously as they will aim to fill seven slots – five domestic and two overseas – with a purse of Rs 13.05 crore.

    IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: All eyes will be on some international stars whose fate will get decided in the players’ auction this evening – Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh to name a few.


    Players from West Indies and Australia who have wowed the crowds in India with their big-hitting abilities and brute strength will be on the top of every franchisees radar at the auction today.
    IPl 2020 Auction LIVE: Kings XI Punjab, with Rs 42.70 crore and nine slots to fill, boast of the biggest purse ahead of the ‘mini-auction’ in Kolkata. After releasing the likes of Ashwin, Miller, Tye and Curran – the Mohali-based franchise are expected to go for the experienced men for the 13th edition of IPL.

    IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: There are seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews – who have kept themselves under the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

    Among the Indian players, Robin Uthappa, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has the highest base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Jaydev Unadkat, Yusuf Pathan and Piyush Chawla at Rs 1 crore.

A total of 997 players had registered their names for the IPL 2020 auction to be held in Kolkata on Thursday. The eight franchises were then asked to shortlist the players they wanted and based on that, the list was pruned to 332 cricketers. Before that, a host of cricketers were retained, released and transferred as the teams made space for a fresh start. To attract more viewers, the BCCI and the broadcasters have decided the event will start from 3:30 pm IST. The list comprises 19 Indian capped players and 24 new entrants including West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams, and Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. A total of 73 spots are up for grabs for the eight franchises combined, of which 29 need to be foreign players.INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with seven overseas players including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews having put themselves in the bracket. Among the Indians, Robin Uthappa has the highest base price of INR 1.5 crore followed by Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat who have set their base price at INR 1 crore.

Here’s everything you should know about the 2020 auction:-

When: December 19, 2020 (Thursday)

Where: Kolkata

Starts: 3:30 pm IST

Number of Cricketers to Go Under The Hammer: 332

Total No. of Slots to be Filled: 73

Number of Players Released: 71

Number of Players Retained: 127

 