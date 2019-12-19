Live Updates

  • 6:14 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: In the last batch of spinners – KC Cariappa, Midhun Sudhesan, Ravi Sai Kishore and 14-year-old Noor Ahmad from Afghanistan go UNSOLD. Out of all these Sai Kishore not finding any takers was the most surprising as the young spinner shone with the ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he claimed 20 wickets at an average of 10.40 and a strike rate of 13.4 from 12 innings.

    We’ll move for one final break of the IPL players’ auction before we come back for the final set of players.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    Priyam Garg and Virat Singh will show his love for ‘Orange Army’ in IPL 2020!

  • 6:07 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: SOLD! Ravi Bishnoi makes it big in the auction, he gets sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore after having a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Tamil Nadu’s M. Siddharth, who starred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, gets an opening bid from KKR. Two-time champs KKR buy Siddharth for Rs 20 lakh.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: UP fast bowler Kartik Tyagi and Bengal speedster Ishan Porel are bought by Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively. Tyagi (20 lakh base price) was snapped by Rs 1.30 crore RR, while Punjab will use the services of Porel for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

  • 5:58 PM IST

    From the wicketkeeper-batsmen list – Delhi’s Anuj Rawat has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 80 lakh. He was listed in the base price bracket of Rs 20 lakh.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: UNSOLD! No buyers for young Indian cricketers – Ankush Bains, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Kedar Devdhar, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tushar Deshpande.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    17-year-old Yashasvi will be Royals’ campaigner in IPL 2020!

  • 5:46 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: Mumbai’s young batting prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes a millionaire. He gets bought for Rs 2.40 crore by Rajasthan Royals. Defending champs MI and KKR start the bid for the 17-year-old batsman before the former drops out. Kings XI showed slight interest before Royals emerged as the dark-horse to secure Jaiswal’s services for IPL 2020 edition.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: Varun Chakravarthy, who was the most expensive buy in last year’s players’ auction alongside Unadkat. He triggered an intense bidding war between RCB and KKR. Finally, KKR snaps Chakravarthy for Rs 4 crore.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    SOLD! Rahul Tripathi goes to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 60 lakh. A good buy indeed considering he’s more than a decent Indian batsman. He played for Rajasthan Royals last season.

So far after the first round of IPL 2020 player auction – Australians have emerged as the biggest gainers. World’s number one Test bowler Pat Cummins and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell attracted top bids. Cummins became the costliest-ever foreign buy in the history of IPL auction as he was bought for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. Whereas Maxwell returned back to his former franchise – Kings XI Punjab, he was bought for Rs 10.75 crore. A total of 997 players had registered their names for the IPL 2020 auction to be held in Kolkata on Thursday. The eight franchises were then asked to shortlist the players they wanted and based on that, the list was pruned to 332 cricketers. Before that, a host of cricketers were retained, released and transferred as the teams made space for a fresh start. To attract more viewers, the BCCI and the broadcasters have decided the event will start from 3:30 pm IST. The list comprises 19 Indian capped players and 24 new entrants including West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams, and Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. A total of 73 spots are up for grabs for the eight franchises combined, of which 29 need to be foreign players.INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with seven overseas players including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews having put themselves in the bracket. Among the Indians, Robin Uthappa has the highest base price of INR 1.5 crore followed by Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat who have set their base price at INR 1 crore.

Here’s everything you should know about the 2020 auction:-

When: December 19, 2020 (Thursday)

Where: Kolkata

Starts: 3:30 pm IST

Number of Cricketers to Go Under The Hammer: 332

Total No. of Slots to be Filled: 73

Number of Players Released: 71

Number of Players Retained: 127

 