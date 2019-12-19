Live Updates

  • 4:54 PM IST

    He’s coming back home – Pat Cummins!

  • 4:53 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE: SOLD! Aussie keeper Alex Carey gets almost five times the money of his base price, Delhi Capitals snaps him Rs 2.40 crore. RCB showed interested in him earlier, made few bids but gave up in the end. Carey’s base price was Rs 50 lakh.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: Well, we are now back for the second round at IPL auction 2020. Set 3 to get underway… Australia’s wicketkeeper – Alex Carey to go under the hammer first up. Let’s see who will bid for this talented South Australian batsman.

  • 4:39 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live: So far from the first two sets – 10 players have been SOLD. RCB, DC and KKR have got two each, while MI, RR, KXIP and CSK bought one each so far.

    Players sold so far in this year’s auction –
    Chris Lynn, MI
    Eoin Morgan, KKR
    Robin Uthappa, RR
    Jason Roy, DC
    Aaron Finch, RCB
    Glenn Maxwell, KXIP
    Chris Woakes, DC
    Pat Cummins, KKR
    Sam Curran, CSK
    Chris Morris, RCB
  • 4:30 PM IST

    Chris Morris will be a happy man tonight or probably for the rest of the year!

  • 4:29 PM IST

    India all-rounder Stuart Binny, who had a base price of Rs. 50 lakh, goes UNSOLD! It also completes the second set as we head into a short break.

  • 4:26 PM IST
    IPL 2020 Players Auction LIVE: RCB staved off a strong challenge from MI to acquire the services Morris in the upcoming season of the T20 extravaganza, Morris had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

    Chris Morris performance in IPL 2019 –

    Batting – Runs : 32, Average : 5.33, SR : 86.49

    Bowling – Wickets : 13, Average : 23.54, SR : 15.23, ER: 9.27
  • 4:24 PM IST

    IPL 2020 auction LIVE: We’ve another millionaire guys – South African all-rounder Chris Morris (released by Delhi Capitals) is bought for a massive price tag of Rs 10 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

  • 4:21 PM IST

    It’s maddening right now!

  • 4:20 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: England’s young all-rounder Sam Curran was last year’s most expensive overseas buy (IPL Auction 2019). He was bought by Kings XI Punjab at the price of INR 7.20 crore. This year the 21-year-old took a pay-cut as gets snapped by three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 5.5 crore. His base price was set at Rs 1 crore. Good buy, Chennai!

A total of 997 players had registered their names for the IPL 2020 auction to be held in Kolkata on Thursday. The eight franchises were then asked to shortlist the players they wanted and based on that, the list was pruned to 332 cricketers. Before that, a host of cricketers were retained, released and transferred as the teams made space for a fresh start. To attract more viewers, the BCCI and the broadcasters have decided the event will start from 3:30 pm IST. The list comprises 19 Indian capped players and 24 new entrants including West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams, and Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. A total of 73 spots are up for grabs for the eight franchises combined, of which 29 need to be foreign players.INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with seven overseas players including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews having put themselves in the bracket. Among the Indians, Robin Uthappa has the highest base price of INR 1.5 crore followed by Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat who have set their base price at INR 1 crore.

Here’s everything you should know about the 2020 auction:-

When: December 19, 2020 (Thursday)

Where: Kolkata

Starts: 3:30 pm IST

Number of Cricketers to Go Under The Hammer: 332

Total No. of Slots to be Filled: 73

Number of Players Released: 71

Number of Players Retained: 127

 