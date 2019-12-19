Live Updates

  • 9:17 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: A total of 62 players were sold during the auction, including 29 overseas cricketers. The eight IPL teams spent a staggering amount of Rs 140.3 crore on Thursday. Unbelievable numbers.


    Top buys: Pat Cummins (KKR, Rs 15.5 crore); Glenn Maxwell (KXIP, Rs 10.75cr); Chris Morris (RCB, Rs 10cr); Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP, Rs 8.5cr); Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI, Rs 8cr).
  • 9:14 PM IST

    With that, we come to an end of IPL 2020 Players’ Auction!

  • 9:07 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: West Indies all-rounder Kesrick Williams remains unsold and so is Vinay Kumar. With this, we have come to the end of the IPL 2020 players’ auction.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: In the final round of accelerated session – Tom Curran (RR), Isuru Udana (RCB), Nikhil Naik (KKR), Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB) and Lalit Yadav (DC). Curran and Udana bag Rs 1 crore and 50 lakh respectively. While the other remaining players were bought at the base price of Rs 20 lakh.

  • 8:48 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: Third time lucky! Dale Steyn finally gets sold in the third attempt. He is going back to his last franchise RCB at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Australia’s Andrew Tye also finds a buyer in Rajasthan Royals, he is bought at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    Chris Morris has a message for his fans at RCB!

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Big buys for Delhi Capitals so far!

  • 8:37 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live updates: SOLD! Delhi Capitals snap up Australia’s big-hitting all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 4.8 crore. Stoinis was placed in the base price bracket of Rs 1 crore. With that, the first part of the accelerate auction is over. The second part will begin in 10 minutes.

  • 8:30 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: UNSOLD! Proteas legendary pacer Dale Steyn once again fails to attract any buyers in the second round. His base price of Rs 2 crore might be one of the reasons because of which none of the franchisees showed interest in him. Australian pacer Andrew Tye also suffers the same fate. Ben Cutting, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Kusal Perera find no buyers too.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: Pavan Deshpande goes to RCB for his base price of Rs 20 lakh, Tushar Deshpande joins DC at the same amount.

    India discard Mohit Sharma will play for Delhi for Rs 50 lakh. Prabhsimran Singh goes to KXIP for Rs 55 lakh.

So far after the first round of IPL 2020 player auction – Australians have emerged as the biggest gainers. World’s number one Test bowler Pat Cummins and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell attracted top bids. Cummins became the costliest-ever foreign buy in the history of IPL auction as he was bought for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. Whereas Maxwell returned back to his former franchise – Kings XI Punjab, he was bought for Rs 10.75 crore. A total of 997 players had registered their names for the IPL 2020 auction to be held in Kolkata on Thursday. The eight franchises were then asked to shortlist the players they wanted and based on that, the list was pruned to 332 cricketers. Before that, a host of cricketers were retained, released and transferred as the teams made space for a fresh start. To attract more viewers, the BCCI and the broadcasters have decided the event will start from 3:30 pm IST. The list comprises 19 Indian capped players and 24 new entrants including West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams, and Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. A total of 73 spots are up for grabs for the eight franchises combined, of which 29 need to be foreign players.INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with seven overseas players including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews having put themselves in the bracket. Among the Indians, Robin Uthappa has the highest base price of INR 1.5 crore followed by Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat who have set their base price at INR 1 crore.

Here’s everything you should know about the 2020 auction:-

When: December 19, 2020 (Thursday)

Where: Kolkata

Starts: 3:30 pm IST

Number of Cricketers to Go Under The Hammer: 332

Total No. of Slots to be Filled: 73

Number of Players Released: 71

Number of Players Retained: 127

 