So far after the first round of IPL 2020 player auction – Australians have emerged as the biggest gainers. World’s number one Test bowler Pat Cummins and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell attracted top bids. Cummins became the costliest-ever foreign buy in the history of IPL auction as he was bought for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. Whereas Maxwell returned back to his former franchise – Kings XI Punjab, he was bought for Rs 10.75 crore. A total of 997 players had registered their names for the IPL 2020 auction to be held in Kolkata on Thursday. The eight franchises were then asked to shortlist the players they wanted and based on that, the list was pruned to 332 cricketers. Before that, a host of cricketers were retained, released and transferred as the teams made space for a fresh start. To attract more viewers, the BCCI and the broadcasters have decided the event will start from 3:30 pm IST. The list comprises 19 Indian capped players and 24 new entrants including West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams, and Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. A total of 73 spots are up for grabs for the eight franchises combined, of which 29 need to be foreign players.INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with seven overseas players including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews having put themselves in the bracket. Among the Indians, Robin Uthappa has the highest base price of INR 1.5 crore followed by Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat who have set their base price at INR 1 crore.

Here’s everything you should know about the 2020 auction:-

When: December 19, 2020 (Thursday)

Where: Kolkata

Starts: 3:30 pm IST

Number of Cricketers to Go Under The Hammer: 332

Total No. of Slots to be Filled: 73

Number of Players Released: 71

Number of Players Retained: 127