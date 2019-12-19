Live Updates

  • 7:56 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live: SOLD! Chris Green (KKR), Sandeep Bavanaka (SRH), Mohsin Khan (MI) and Josh Philippe (RCB) have all been sold at the base price of Rs 20 lakh.

  • 7:51 PM IST
    Biggest buys in IPL 2020 Auction so far- Uncapped players

    Rs 4 crore: Varun Chakravarthy, KKR
    Rs 2.40 crore: Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR
    Rs 2 crore: Ravi Bishnoi, KXIP
  • 7:49 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: Welcome back for the second session of IPL 2020 Players’Auction which is underway in Kolkata with Ayush Badoni…

  • 7:46 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Biggest buys from the 1st session so far–

  • 7:45 PM IST
    IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: Players bought by each team in this year’s IPL Players’ Auction 2019-

    CSK:
    Sam Curran
    Piyush Chawla
    Josh Hazlewood

    DC:
    Jason Roy
    Chris Woakes
    Alex Carey
    Shimron Hetmyer

    KKR:
    Eoin Morgan
    Pat Cummins
    Rahul Tripathi
    Varun Chakravarthy
    M Siddharth

    KXIP:
    Glenn Maxwell
    Sheldon Cottrell
    Deepak Hooda
    Ishan Porel
    Ravi Bishnoi
    James Neesham

    MI:
    Chris Lynn
    Nathan Coulter-Nile
    Saurabh Tiwary

    RCB:
    Aaron Finch
    Chris Morris

    RR:
    Robin Uthappa
    Jaydev Unadkat
    Yashasvi Jaiswal
    Anuj Rawat
    Kartik Tyagi
    Akash Singh
    David Miller

    SRH:
    Virat Singh
    Priyam Garg
    Mitchell Marsh
  • 6:53 PM IST

    The first session of IPL 2020 Auction is over. 33 players sold so far, while 40 slots still remaining.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live: What a pick once again by Chennai, they suddenly lift the paddle for Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and gets its man at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Another smart buy by CSK!

  • 6:47 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Updates: UNSOLD! Some renowned pacers – England’s Mark Wood, West Indies Alzarri Joseph, Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, Black Caps Adam Milne find no takers in the ongoing players’ auction.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Young Marsh finds its way into IPL 2020!

  • 6:42 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: Another Aussie in demand – Mitchell Marsh came into the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore and will be sold for the same price to Sunrisers Hyderabad. NZ all-rounder James Neesham is sold to Kings XI Punjab for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

So far after the first round of IPL 2020 player auction – Australians have emerged as the biggest gainers. World’s number one Test bowler Pat Cummins and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell attracted top bids. Cummins became the costliest-ever foreign buy in the history of IPL auction as he was bought for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. Whereas Maxwell returned back to his former franchise – Kings XI Punjab, he was bought for Rs 10.75 crore. A total of 997 players had registered their names for the IPL 2020 auction to be held in Kolkata on Thursday. The eight franchises were then asked to shortlist the players they wanted and based on that, the list was pruned to 332 cricketers. Before that, a host of cricketers were retained, released and transferred as the teams made space for a fresh start. To attract more viewers, the BCCI and the broadcasters have decided the event will start from 3:30 pm IST. The list comprises 19 Indian capped players and 24 new entrants including West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams, and Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. A total of 73 spots are up for grabs for the eight franchises combined, of which 29 need to be foreign players.INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with seven overseas players including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews having put themselves in the bracket. Among the Indians, Robin Uthappa has the highest base price of INR 1.5 crore followed by Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat who have set their base price at INR 1 crore.

Here’s everything you should know about the 2020 auction:-

When: December 19, 2020 (Thursday)

Where: Kolkata

Starts: 3:30 pm IST

Number of Cricketers to Go Under The Hammer: 332

Total No. of Slots to be Filled: 73

Number of Players Released: 71

Number of Players Retained: 127

 