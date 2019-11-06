India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s move from IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capital is complete with the DC franchise soon to make the official announcement.

IANS news agency reported the development late of Tuesday night citing a source in the Delhi Franchise.

“Yes, it is done and we will announce soon,” the source told the news agency.

No further information on the deal is available as of yet.

After failing to produce the desired results with the KXIP, Ashwin’s future with the team was under the scanner. KXIP had roped in Ashwin for a handsome amount of Rs 7.6 crores after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided not to retain the off-spinner.

But, the senior spinner didn’t manage to inspire the Mohali-based outfit as they couldn’t make it to the playoffs in the 2018 and 2019 edition of the IPL.

Earlier, Anil Kumble, Director of Cricket Operations of KXIP, had expressed uncertainty over the future of Ashwin, saying that he had just come on board and it was too early to speak on the permutations and combinations that they were planning for the 2020 edition.

“No decision has been taken yet. I have just come on board, in the last one week. We will know in the due course the decisions we are going to make. I haven’t got down to the details of the squad. The players we are going to retain, the players we are going to trade, none of those areas have been looked into,” former India head coach Kumble had said.