Winners of the 2016 edition, Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the IPL 2020 Auction with a purse of INR 17 crore and just two slots to fill. SRH did not trade any players in or out of their team during the trade window, but they let go of head coach Tom Moody and replaced him with Trevor Bayliss, who won the World Cup with England this year.

Surprisingly, SRH spent just Rs 6.9 crore on seven players.

Their costliest buy at the auction was Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh whom they bought for Rs 2 crore. Apart from Marsh, they bought Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakh), Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs 20 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 20 lakh) and Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakh).

Ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, SRH released five players – Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui and Shakib Al Hasan – while they retained 18 players, including youngsters Abhishek Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

How they spent: They spent their cash on five allrounders and two batsmen

SRH reached the playoffs last season, courtesy David Warner’s phenomenal form as the Australian won the orange cap with 692 runs from 12 innings.

SRH squad: Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Billy Stanlake