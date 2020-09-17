As part of their preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore have sought out the services of UAE captain Ahmed Raza and teenage spinner Karthik Meiyappan. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad Unavailable For Season Opener vs Mumbai Indians, COVID-struck Batsman to Remain in Isolation

Raza, also a spinner, has been staying with the squad having completed the mandatory quarantine period in the team hotel and has been drafted into the RCB setup on recommendation of their bowling coach Sridharan Sriram. Also Read - IPL 2020: Trent Boult's Inclusion And Suresh Raina's Absence Give Mumbai Indians Edge Over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, Says Gautam Gambhir

“I was introduced to the players and support staff, and it was really nice for Sri (Sriram) to put in that word for me. He introduced me as the UAE captain. And can you imagine AB walking up to you and saying: Thank you for helping us out.’ Seriously, it was surreal,” Raza was quoted as saying by The National. Also Read - IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Believes Watching MS Dhoni Back in Action 'Would be a Delight'

Raza has played 31 ODIs and 41 T20Is for UAE since making his debut in 2014 and taken 64 wickets across formats.

“It does feel slightly strange being in this bio-secure bubble, but credit to the IPL and RCB,” the 31-year-old said.

“This hotel is great, they have a fantastic team room, and when we have a private area of beach access as well. And then it was great to be involved in my first training session at the ICC Academy as well, as it felt like going back home,” he added.

Sriram had also enlisted Raza as a spin consultant when Australian team played their international matches in the UAE.

Meiyappan, is a 19-year-old legspinner, who has played four ODIs for UAE so far.

RCB will start their IPL 2020 campaign against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 22.

The Virat Kohli-led side had a terrible last season during which they finished last among the eight teams after managing five wins and eight defeats from their 14 matches while one produced no result.

The season gets underway from Saturday when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.